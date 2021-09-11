Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall star in ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ again

RTL.de>feeds>
August 31, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. clock
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall will return to the big screen for ‘Jungle Cruise 2’.
Disney has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that after the success of the first film in the roles of Frank Wolff, Dr. Lily Houghton and MacGregor Houghton, who will be part of the project again.
Director Jaume Collet-Serra will lead the sequel to the film franchise, which was inspired by the amusement park attraction of the same name. Commenting on his return to the project, 49-year-old ‘The Rock’ announced, “EVERYONE ON BOARD. Mahalo to our buddy @Borys_Kit for posting the big Jungle Cruise continuation news !!! It’s going to be fun! Oh and cheers for Jungle Cruise, which has just grossed $ 100 million at the box office. ” Whereupon the British comedian Jack wrote: “Boom! Jungle Cruise 2: In a cheerful mood it goes up the Thames.” Dwayne recently revealed that he got goosebumps when he first stepped on the set of Jungle Cruise. The Disney blockbuster was filmed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, and while the actor expected the set to be spectacular, he was amazed at how impressive the replica of the Brazilian port city was.
BANG Showbiz