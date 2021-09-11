Deutschlandfunk Kultur – cultural news

Cultural news

Disney wants to show new films in the cinema first US film giant Disney has announced that it will first show all new films that premiere by the end of the year in theaters. The animated film “Encanto” but also “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott, “Eternals” by Marvel Studios and “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg will be shown in cinemas for at least 45 days before being released elsewhere. Disney’s decision has been eagerly awaited by cinema operators, as many US film companies either first published their productions on their own streaming platforms during the corona pandemic, or the films were released in cinemas and online at the same time . As a result, the cinemas lost significant revenue – but not only them. Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney because the group was also offering the superhero film “Black Widow” on its streaming platform at the same time as it was released in cinemas. Johansson lost millions of dollars because she was contractually entitled to a share of the cinema revenues.

First find of pterosaurs in Chile confirmed Researchers in Chile have for the first time confirmed the discovery of a pterosaur of the genus Rhamphorhynchus in the southern hemisphere. The find shows that the spread of this group has been greater than previously known, said a spokesman for the University of Chile. The creature would have had a wingspan of up to six feet, a long tail, and a pointed muzzle with sharp, forward-pointing teeth. The Rhamphorhynchus lived around 160 million years ago. The fossilized remains of the pterosaur had already been found in the Atacama Desert in 2009. It is the first specimen to be discovered on the prehistoric supercontinent of Gondwana, which today forms, among other things, the land mass of Latin America. According to Alarcón, all known finds of the pterosaur come from the northern hemisphere, especially from Europe.







First digital smiley is auctioned The first digital smiley will be auctioned in the USA. The auction house Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, announced that the emoji will be auctioned online until September 23. On September 19, 1982, the computer scientist Scott Fahlman of the University of Pittsburgh proposed the combination of characters “:-)” for use in this context for the first time. He is now considered by many to be the forefather of the digital smiley. The starting bid for the so-called NFT, which contains Fahlman’s original notice on an online university notice board, is $ 1,000, according to Heritage Auctions. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a type of digital certificate of authenticity: there can be any number of identical copies of the item, but only this one can be considered the original.

30 million euros flood aid for culture According to Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters, 30 million euros have already been made available from the federal government’s flood aid package this year for development measures, especially in the field of culture. The funds should in particular contribute to the repair of damage to cultural institutions and monuments in public or non-profit sponsorship as well as to archival material from private associations, foundations and non-profit institutions, according to Grütters. According to the information, ten special emergency containers with equipment and materials for the protection of cultural property are to be purchased in the short term, which can later also be used nationwide for disaster management.