Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeNewsDespite Corona: Cardi B works maskless through Las Vegas entertainment
News

Despite Corona: Cardi B works maskless through Las Vegas entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
0
51




Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com


Is the pandemic over? Incredible followers can hardly believe their eyes: US rapper Cardi B threw a huge birthday party despite Corona.

The alcohol flows, the bills fly, the buttocks shake: Hardly anyone seemed to have thought of the corona pandemic on Cardi B’s 28th birthday. The “I Like It” interpreter celebrated her special day on October 11th with lots of guests, but with fewer protective measures.

You can find music by Cardi B here.




Unreasonable behavior

On Instagram, the US rapper gave her fans an insight into the wild party. In Las Vegas, she turned night into day together with friends and still-husband Offset (28). No trace of sufficient safety distance or masks. Instead, the party crowd huddled together, sang together and apparently enjoyed life without any worries.

Cardi B was at the forefront as a birthday child. Snapshots on her Instagram page show her lying on the floor surrounded by the party crowd, the crowd roaring. Further impressions follow in the singer’s stories, including tons of lascivious dance interludes.



Fans are shocked

Does it really have to be? Cardi B’s fans seem to be wondering that too. A large part of the picture comments denounced: “We are in the middle of a pandemic. What is this about?” The singer acted “irresponsibly” in the eyes of many, birthday or not.



Previous articleKeanu Reeves is no longer the biggest action star in the franchise
Next articleCorona stomach: Will Smith is gaining weight & gets support from colleagues
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv