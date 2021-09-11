Despite Corona: Cardi B works maskless through Las Vegas entertainment

Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





Is the pandemic over? Incredible followers can hardly believe their eyes: US rapper Cardi B threw a huge birthday party despite Corona.

The alcohol flows, the bills fly, the buttocks shake: Hardly anyone seemed to have thought of the corona pandemic on Cardi B’s 28th birthday. The “I Like It” interpreter celebrated her special day on October 11th with lots of guests, but with fewer protective measures.

Unreasonable behavior

On Instagram, the US rapper gave her fans an insight into the wild party. In Las Vegas, she turned night into day together with friends and still-husband Offset (28). No trace of sufficient safety distance or masks. Instead, the party crowd huddled together, sang together and apparently enjoyed life without any worries.

Cardi B was at the forefront as a birthday child. Snapshots on her Instagram page show her lying on the floor surrounded by the party crowd, the crowd roaring. Further impressions follow in the singer’s stories, including tons of lascivious dance interludes.







Fans are shocked

Does it really have to be? Cardi B’s fans seem to be wondering that too. A large part of the picture comments denounced: “We are in the middle of a pandemic. What is this about?” The singer acted “irresponsibly” in the eyes of many, birthday or not.