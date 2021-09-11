Crypto Market Report: Here’s How Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Prices Are Moving Today | news

Forex in this article

Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 45,595.82. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 44,884.00 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 639.51. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 629.32.



The price of Ethereum rose to $ 3,299.63. The day before, this was $ 3,210.24.









The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 181.49. The day before, the rate had stood at $ 174.07.

The Ripple price has risen. At noon, Ripple climbed to $ 1.090 after trading at $ 1.059 the day before.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.564. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2.389.

The Monero course has picked up. At noon, the Monero rose to $ 257.71 after trading at $ 248.69 the day before.

The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.547. Yesterday the price was still at $ 1.539.

The Verge course stagnated on Saturday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0245 after trading at $ 0.0238 the previous day.

The Stellar price was able to gain to 0.3255 US dollars today. In contrast, the exchange rate stood at 0.3174 US dollars the previous day.

The NEM course has not moved from the previous day. One NEM is currently worth $ 0.1829. The price stood at $ 0.1784 yesterday.

Dash soared to $ 200.81 after trading at $ 192.68 the previous day.

The NEO rate shows up at $ 49.14 on Saturday. The NEO price climbed above the previous day’s level of 47.98 US dollars.

