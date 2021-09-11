Corona stomach: Will Smith is gaining weight & gets support from colleagues

The all-rounder chucked down a few pounds during the Corona crisis and held his place in front of the camera for the first time.

No more six packs

In addition to being a celebrated actor and musician for years, Will Smith has been a family man and role model for millions of people. The dark-skinned “I Am Legend” star can usually be seen with funny videos on the net and always presented his well-trained body. In the Corona times, however, the 52-year-old gained weight for the first time and buried his six-pack under his stomach.

“I’ll be honest with you all – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” wrote the superstar about the photo, which showed him in swimming trunks with slippers and an open jacket:

Moral support

While most of Smith’s snapshots can generate between 900,000 and 1.8 million likes, the latest post cracked the five million red hearts in 14 hours and received over 67,900 comments.









In addition to countless fans, some musical colleagues also gave the all-round talent more or less their moral support. Quest Love, for example, called the photo “the most amazing post in social media history,” while Ludacris only left laughing emojis and DJ and producer Steve Aoki was more concerned with facial expressions. Diplo would like to join the Corona-Plauzen club and the British singer-songwriter Sonna Rele told Will Smith that he can have any character he wants.

What the Austrian-American actor, publicist, entrepreneur and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger has to say about the picture, you can read here:

Whether Will Smith just wanted to stand by his overweight fans with his snapshot or whether he will soon enter into a new deal for a diet product has not been discussed in more detail. The 52-year-old himself is currently supposed to be recording again after the single “Will (Remix) with Joyner Lucas and the tracks“ Friends Like Me ”with DJ Khaled and“ Está Rico ”with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny were created in 2020 and an audience of millions. The 183.7 million clicks music video for the latter prank is available here: