“Competitive Thinking”: Anna Faris on marriage to ex Chris Pratt

The marriage of Chris Pratt (41) and Anna Faris (44) lasted for eight years. In August 2018, however, the two actors announced their love-off. The “Jurassic World” actor is now happily married to Katherine Schwarzenegger (31). And the blonde is also on cloud nine with Michael Barrett (50). The ex-couple has apparently learned from their mistakes. The marriage of the two failed because of their constant competition, like Anna now betrayed.

In the podcast Unqualified the 44-year-old spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow (48) about their failed relationships. “Both of my marriages were with actors and I don’t think we managed to turn this competitive thinking off.”, gave Anna to. At least with himself, the “Mom” star was able to determine this error. She is too proud of a person who does not want to show any vulnerability. “I think I didn’t do that well. And I hope I’ve learned from it,” she said optimistically.

Despite all the challenges, there was no war of roses between during the divorce Chris and Anna – especially because of her son Jack (8). “We have a child who has parents who both love them so much. And we find a way to take care of everything and stay friends at the same time.”said the father after the separation Entertainment Weekly.

advertisement







Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt and their daughter Lyla in December 2020

advertisement

Anna Faris in April 2018

advertisement

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt and their son Jack on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

364 No, I didn’t think so at all! 265 Yes, I can imagine.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz