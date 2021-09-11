Cardano Up 10% – Price Rise In Full Swing By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – price increase in full swing



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.7457 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday at 1:26 PM (11:26 AM GMT), up 10.31%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since September 11th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 85.9161B or 4.12% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.3699 on the downside and $ 2.7457 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 8.31%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the past 24 hours of trading was $ 6.6052B or 4.86% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.0316 on the lower and $ 2.9552 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 11.40% off the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,557.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.72%.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 3.30% to $ 3,287.93.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 857.3808B or 41.16% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 386.5860B or 18.56% of the total market capitalization.