Cameron Diaz: is she returning to the spotlight?

In 2014, Cameron Diaz, 46, was seen as a bad foster mother in the musical drama “Annie”, then it was over. The celebrated actress turned her back on Hollywood and almost entirely withdrew from the public eye. It is not known what she has been doing since then. But that’s exactly what she says is “fun”: “Not letting anyone know what I’m up to,” says Diaz. As part of the “InStyle” anniversary edition, the 46-year-old tells for the first time how she has fared since she retired from the limelight and why she is happier today than ever.

Diaz does not have a guilty conscience that he may have let her fans down. “I think it’s okay that I take the time to reorganize myself,” she says. After all, due to her screen career, she dedicated “more than half” of her life “to the public”. From 1994 to 2014 she was in front of the camera almost continuously. Now the actress makes it clear: “I don’t miss performing.”

In 2015, Diaz said I did to Good Charlotte musician Benjamin Madden, 40. She is still happy with him today. Although her marriage was “certainly difficult” and meant “a lot of work,” the wedding with the guitarist was “the best” that could ever have happened to the actress. They enjoy their time together. “I’m in a great place,” continues Diaz, but complains at the same time that the world is “so different” today.









Above all, the facts that people are now completely tied to the phone and have to “always post everything on Instagram” seem to bother them. “You are so dependent on it,” says Diaz, denouncing: “We have exported our entire brain capacity into this little thing that we carry around in our hands. We have lost touch with our humanity.”

Instead of spending her time fiddling with a smartphone, the 46-year-old seems to have other plans. Which are they? “I’ve got a few things up my sleeve, but it’s a little early to talk about,” says the actress mysteriously. What she reveals, however: She seems to like the business ideas of her good friend Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, and sister-in-law Nicole Richie, 37.

However, Diaz rules out a soon return to Hollywood. She says bluntly: “I don’t sell films. I don’t do that anymore. I live my life.”

