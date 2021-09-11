Saturday, September 11, 2021
But no career end? Selena Gomez hints at new album

By Arjun Sethi
Does Selena Gomez (28) want to continue making music in the future? Born in Texan, who first became known as an actress in her youth, has been a fairly successful singer for almost ten years. Her three previously released studio albums landed at number one in the US charts. Declared a few weeks ago Selena however, that it is now difficult for her to work on new music because it is not taken seriously by many people. But now she indicated that she might soon be releasing new songs after all!

In your InstagramStory shared Selena a photo of her wrist with a bracelet that read “SG3”, which is her initials and the number three. Some fans were then sure that this must be a reference to another album. “This is the start of a new era”For example, one user wrote. Has Selena with “Rare” in 2020 already released their third album. However, some fans suspect that she didn’t count her first record “Stars Dance” because she supposedly had no artistic control over it. She also came out on a different label than the other LPs.

Indeed had Selena not completely excluded from releasing new music. in the Vogue-Interview she explained that she wanted to give it all one last chance: “I want to try again before I maybe leave the music behind.”




Selena Gomez in May 2021 in Inglewood
Selena Gomez in February 2020 in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez, musician


