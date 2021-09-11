Burnout: Therapy brought Camila Cabello back to life

Singer Camila Cabello (24) is actually doing really well! She can currently be seen as Cinderella in the remake of the fairy tale on Amazon Prime. In addition, their third album is due to be released this year. All in all, the career of the “Don’t go yet” interpreter has been particularly rapid and apparently also exhausting. As Camila now made public, she suffered from burn-out and needed therapy!



In an interview with The Sun she says that she was not doing well before the pandemic: “It felt like I was walking around with a broken leg. I wasn’t listening to my body’s signals.” Although she was constantly experiencing anxiety, she kept telling herself that everything was fine. The pandemic then helped her finally to take time for herself and her feelings. “I had to give myself permission to ask for help. I needed therapy”, reveals Camila.

Today she is better again thanks to the therapy and the Corona break. Her friend Shawn Mendes (23) was a great support. “Shawn has supported me all along. He’s someone I can really trust”, enthuses Camila. A few days ago the first rumors of engagement had even surfaced. But Camila rejected them. A wedding has not yet been planned.

Instagram / camila_cabello Camila Cabello, singer

Instagram / camila_cabello Camila Cabello in August 2020

Instagram / camila_cabello Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello



