Black Adam: New picture with Dwayne Johnson looks extremely bleak

Released 06/01/2021 9:01 AM

Most of Dwayne Johnson’s films over the last few years have been rather funny. A new picture suggests, however, that his next film “Black Adam” could be a lot darker.

The crew behind the DC project “Black Adam” has been filming for the upcoming superhero blockbuster for a few weeks now. With a post on Instagram, lead actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson announced that half of the film had already been shot.

The two pictures give an insight into the set as well as the costume of Johnson, both pictures are kept in a gloomy black and white. The first picture suggests a lot of destruction within the film.

However, the second picture that the actor posted is even more interesting. Then we see The Rock in a possible costume. However, the light is staged in such a way that we cannot really see anything except the contour of the habit.









Dwayne Johnson reveals a few more details in the caption. There he writes “If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from”. Fortunately, the actor also gives some hints for those who are not familiar with comics. He continues: “His anger. Murdered his wife and children. His people brutally enslaved. He’s not a superhero, but rather a champion. A champion of the poor and the dejected. A champion of the people. And he’s the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe. “

So all in all it seems pretty gloomy what’s in store for us. So far, little is known about the history of the movie, but Johnson’s statement at least illustrates the comic proximity to the origin story of “Black Adam”. According to current planning, “Black Adam” will be released on July 28, 2022.