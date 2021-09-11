Ben Affleck + Ana de Armas separated: This is how Jennifer Garner reacts

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go their separate ways after a year of relationship. An insider reports how Jennifer Garner reacts to this.

Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Garner, 48, have achieved something that many ex-couples dream of after a divorce: They have remained friends. And so it is not surprising that the actor can count on his ex-wife even in the current situation.

Jennifer Garner is there for Ben Affleck



“Ben’s friends and Jen Garner support him to keep going,” an insider tells “Entertainment Tonight” about the situation after the separation from Ana de Armas, 32. That obviously helps new single Affleck. “Ben is happy, healthy, and fine […]. At the moment he is taking care of himself and concentrating on his children. “Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, are said to have been indirectly one of the reasons why Affleck and de Armas’ relationship failed: While Affleck in Los Angeles lives in order to be able to be close to his family, de Armas wanted to live in a different place.









Comeback for Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck?



The separation should not have surprised Affleck’s environment. “Those close to Ben think the relationship doesn’t work for either of them,” the insider explains. Will that change again? Possible! The father of three and his ex-girlfriend continue to communicate and write regularly. “So who knows what the future holds for them?” the insider suggests a reconciliation.

Jennifer Garner would certainly be happy: She is said to have given Ana de Armas her blessing. The two women even met “a few times” briefly and were “very friendly” with each other, reported “Us Weekly” in March 2020. A source said: “Jen has moved completely away from Ben in the romantic sense. She regards him as Friend, consider him a good father to her children and respect him. She is happy in her own life and supports him, and is happy for him and his relationship. “

Source used: eonline.com, usweekly.com

