Avengers makers plan a film offensive with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling

The war film Mosul, produced by the Avengers: Endgame directors, opened on Netflix a few days ago. For Joe and Anthony Russo, the film is just a small step on that Road to the Netflix empire.

Because the two are currently planning two franchises for the streaming service. One was born with Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake: Extraction, the other is already in the starting blocks. Also there: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Let’s start with the Plans for the Extraction Films at.

From the Avengers makers: Extraction kicks off the movie universe on Netflix

The background to this week’s Russo updates is a panel from the (online) pop culture fair CCXP. In this context, the Russo brothers became mercenaries even after the future Tyler Rake on Netflix asked. Joe Russo (via Collider ):

[…] I say this: We are working on a universe of filmsthat might discover some of the other characters from the first film and some new characters, as well as some previous interactions of those characters.

Russo also gave a specific example of some kind of spin-off or prequel:

That is, if your on David Harbors figure interested, you could see him in a future Extraction movie.

Of the Stranger Things cast members played ex-mercenary Gaspar, an old colleague of Tyler Rake, in the Netflix action film directed by Sam Hargrave. It is a surprising and ultimately fatal appearance. Since Gaspar used to be part of Nik Khan’s (Golshifteh Farahani) mercenary team, a look back at shared adventures is of course a good idea.

Check out the podcast about Tyler Rake: Extraction

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the model of Extraction

So it doesn’t just stay with Extraction 2, 3 or 4. Prequels and the like are also possible. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which the directors of Avengers Endgame and Infinity War know well enough, has a role model here:

We are big advocates for breaking new narrative paths. Can we go backwards and forwards at the same time? […] And can we see different perspectives? Each anagonist is the protagonist of their own storyso can we see this perspective too? […] I think an exciting element of the Extraction Universe is that it’s a global franchise with global stories and we want to multiply our perspectives in these films.

If we spin this thought further, the thread leads straight to a spin-off with Tyler’s pursuer Saju (Randeep Hooda) – at least in my imagination. The Russos are throwing their streaming network out even further.

The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans launches Netflix franchise

Also at the CCXP (via Collider ) Joe and Anthony Russo commented on the upcoming agent film The Gray Man. In this Ryan Gosling plays the hit man Court Gentry, also known as The Gray Man, who is being hunted down by former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

When the Netflix film was announced, there was talk of major franchise plans. Now Joe Russo confirmed:

What we do with The Gray Man is different. We won’t answer every question in the first film. That was conceived as a film series and here too, we could follow other characters […]. So we’ll end the movie and have a full story, but you’ll still have questions about the bigger universe behind it.

The first part of The Gray Man series is supposed to be like a chapter in a book, including an open-ended narrative.

The globally narrated agent thriller starring Captain America and the La La Land star will be filmed in January. Unlike Extraction (and Mosul), Joe and Anthony Russo are directing this time around. A Netflix start date does not exist yet.

What do you think of the great plans of the Avengers makers for Extraction and The Gray Man?