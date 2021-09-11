Ariana Grande wants to conquer the beauty market

REM – this abbreviation is the name of a song on Ariana Grande’s last album. And in all likelihood more than that soon. As early as June, the singer had a trademark protected under it that specializes in beauty products.
Ariana Grande donates for psychotherapy
Since then, there has been speculation about when it will appear and what exactly is behind it. And even if the final date is not yet known, there are increasing indications that Ariana could join famous beauty brand owners such as Kylie Jenner or Rihanna.
That’s the name of the brand
First of all the question: Where does the certainty about the name come from? Ariana originally had a brand called #godisawoman protected. A few days ago, Doug Middlebrook, the singer’s best friend, suddenly posted a note in his Insta story:
AHHH REM BEAUTY THE TO BE CONTINUED ALL MAKES SENSE NOW !! pic.twitter.com/NicoK29Oh6
– kav ???? ⁷ (@aritanluvs) August 23, 2021
In Times Square, several light panels advertise a mysterious brand called REM, with the note “coming soon”. To do this, he tags his BFF Ariana. In the meantime, the entry in the trademark register should also be adjusted.
The followers are ready
Is that not enough for you? There is also the (still empty) website and the label’s Instagram channel. The latter has of course not yet posted a single post, but has already posted 89,500 followers. Fans have found out: Among them is Joan Grande, Ariana’s mother.
JOAN LIKED THESE TWEETS CONFIRMING “REM BEAUTY” pic.twitter.com/HXmmbkejHE
– ʇunoɔɔɐ uɐɟ ɐ sᴉ ɯɐs (@giawsam) August 23, 2021
Fans also discovered that Ariana’s mommy also embraced some of the Twitter posts that fueled the rumors.
Notes on the products
Last but not least, there are the Flourishing Volumizing Mascara, the At the Borderline Eyeliner and the Midnight Shadows. The pop star applied for product names for all three. Night creams and masks are also very popular among the assumptions for possible products – after all, Ariana’s song refers to the deep sleep phase known as REM sleep.
And then there are the hair extensions in the range, which the whole fan base is hoping for. It has not yet been made public whether they will be available for sale. What is certain is that Ariana is famous for her XL horse tail and the following line of lyrics: “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it »(in German: You like my hair? Oh thanks, I just bought it). So it would be obvious.
(L’essentiel / Malin Mueller)
Questions and answers about the comment function
“Why does it sometimes take so long for my comment to become visible?”
Our readers comment diligently – hundreds of opinions on all sorts of topics are received every day. Since the editorial department is responsible for all content on the website, the contributions are viewed in advance. This sometimes just takes some time.
“Why was my comment deleted?”
The contribution may have been written in a foreign language. We only allow comments in the national languages Luxembourgish, German and French. Posts containing insults, slander or defamation will be deleted immediately. Even comments that are virtually illegible or written in capital letters due to a lack of spelling will never see the light of day.
“Do I have the right to have my comments activated?”
«L’essentiel» is not obliged to publish detailed comments. Likewise, the commenting readers have no right to the fact that their written contributions appear on the page.
Do you have general questions about the comment function?
Write to feedback@lessentiel.lu
Note: We do not answer questions that relate to individual comments.