Anna Kendrick: Self-confidence thanks to great outfits

Actress Anna Kendrick thinks it’s great to dress up – it gives her a boost in self-confidence

Anna Kendrick, 29, loves to look peeled from the egg – then she is totally self-confident.

The Oscar-nominated actress (“Up in the Air”) often wows the red carpet in glamorous designer gowns and also made an incredible impression with her creation by J. Mendel, which she wore at the Academy Awards this year. The black dress was characterized by transparent panels and a side slit. Thanks to her sense of fashion, Anna was able to get a job as an advertising medium for the new “Kate Spade” campaign and pose in the pictures in cool and elegant looks. Anyway, the American thinks it’s great to flare up. “[Sich aufzubrezeln] gives me a self-confident and happy feeling, “she beamed to the” People “magazine and further revealed that the shooting in Las Vegas was great fun for the screen beauty.









Though she loves dressing up for red carpet appearances, the Hollywood grace described her personal style as comfortable and classic. When she is out and about privately, you can usually see the American in very simple outfits, which include t-shirts and jeans as well as a ponytail and simple make-up.

In addition, Anna is a big fan of the big screen stars Keira Knightley (29, “Can a Song Save Your Life?”) And Cate Blanchett (45, “Elizabeth”) and likes to stick to the fashion rule of style queen Coco Chanel, which always insisted on taking off an accessory before leaving the house. But while the actress is more than happy to leave a chunky necklace or awkward pendant earrings at home, she would never part with her bag. “Choosing a bag is the fun part of putting an outfit together,” she smiled, but didn’t want to reveal how many bags she owns. “This is a dangerous game.”

Anna Kendrick probably has more than enough It-Bags lying around at home.

CoverMedia