Anna Kendrick annoyed: never again musical roles!

Anna Kendrick (28) had her breakthrough with Twilight, followed immediately by many other role offers, including one for “Pitch Perfect”. But such collaboration on a musical is for Anna excluded today. She prefers to drink beer!

In her first musical role on the big screen, the actress surprised with her voice, but a similar job is no longer conceivable for her today. The reason for this is the “damn hard” work that comes with it. And that could Anna Experience not only through “Pitch Perfect”, but also through the musical adaptations of “The Last Five Years” and “Into the Woods”. Opposite to TheWrap she confesses: “I never want to sing again, to be honest. It’s bloody hard. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ sequel will be good, ten girls will sing the songs and so it will work out. But to do ‘The Last Five Years’ and then’ Into the Woods’ right after it – I just thought, ‘I don’t want to have to worry so much about my voice anymore. I want to be able to drink beer whenever I want. ‘”









After her first musical, she wouldn’t have felt like doing such a job anymore, but she just couldn’t turn down the last two offers. But after these three musical adaptations, she has finally had enough of it.

