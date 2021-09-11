Angelina Jolie joins Instagram

August 20, 2021 – 10:31 pm clock

Angelina Jolie now has an Instagram account

For years Angelina Jolie had successfully refused to join the social network Instagram. But now the Hollywood star has put his own principles aside without further ado. The reason for this: the horror of Afghanistan. To draw attention to the situation of an Afghan girl, Angelina has now set up her own account. In just a few hours, your profile will have over 2.2 million followers.

She shares a letter from an Afghan girl

As a first entry, Angelina posted a handwritten letter from an Afghan girl who wrote about her fear of the Taliban. She received this letter from a teenager in Afghanistan, the actress wrote on Friday on the Internet platform.







The people there could no longer express themselves freely in social networks. She wants to help share the stories and voices of people fighting for their human rights on Instagram.

Jolie met refugees from Afghanistan years ago

Twenty years ago, before the 9/11 attacks, she met people fleeing the Taliban regime on the border with Afghanistan, wrote the Oscar winner. It is horrific to see so many refugees again. Jolie sharply criticized that Afghan refugees were being treated “like a burden”. You were among the most capable people in the world, explained the mother of six. She met many women and girls who wanted an education and fought for it.