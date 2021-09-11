Alexander Zverev is in the Olympic final: “One of the most emotional victories”

Thanks to a comeback that was no longer considered possible, Alexander Zverev is in the Olympic final. The win against world number one Novak Djokovic caused him to cry – and cheers from observers. The reactions.

It was an emotional end for Alexander Zverev after winning the Olympic semifinals: he lifted his hands to heaven with relief, then buried his head in his hands and cried. An understandable reaction given what was going on had previously occurred at the Tokyo tennis stadium.

Zverev, number four on the seeding list, got world number one and seemingly indomitable Novak Djokovic out of the way in the semifinals – and let his dream of the Golden Slam burst like a soap bubble. A sensation that the Hamburger himself hardly seemed to grasp: “I have now won a medal for Germany. And that is an incredible feeling for me at the Olympics,” said Zverev after the game in a press round. “You don’t just play for yourself here, you play for everyone in the village. For everyone who watches at home. For Germany.”

“Stop crying”

In addition, Zverev said on TV: “This is one of the most emotional victories of my career,” which you could see clearly from the Hamburg man.









Also brother Mischa Zverev, the day before said in an interview with t-online that “only one medal” counts for Alexander Zverev, was completely blown away. “I can’t say anything. I cried a thousand times, then I laughed, then I was angry. So emotional, it was exhausting,” he said at Eurosport. And Alexander Zverev reacted with humor: “Stop crying. One in the family is enough.”

“Olympia is the greatest sporting event in the world”

The Olympic finalist also said: “The Olympics is the greatest sporting event in the world. I think the tennis players who have never been to the Olympics and say ‘Olympics is not important’ have to go to the Olympics once. Then they will see it differently. “

National coach Michael Kohlmann was also very impressed. “That was the last time I saw him in the first two sets of the US Open final against Dominic Thiem,” he said. “If he plays it like that, including serving, then he’s really hard to beat.”

Final against underdogs

With this, Kohlmann is, of course, alluding to the Olympic final on Sunday (from 5 a.m. in the t-online live ticker) against the Russian surprise finalist Karen Chatschanow. There Zverev could become the first German Olympic champion in men’s singles.

The previous Olympic individual medal was won by Tommy Haas with silver 21 years ago. Angelique Kerber also finished second in the women’s Olympic team five years ago.