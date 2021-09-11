27% of Americans are in favor of Bitcoin adoption by CoinTelegraph

Saturday, September 11, 2021
27% of Americans are in favor of Bitcoin adoption

By Hasan Sheikh
27% of Americans are in favor of introducing Bitcoin

A new survey found that 27% of Americans would agree to the introduction of (BTC) as an official means of payment.

According to a survey by the polling institute YouGov, 11% would “strongly support” this step, and a further 16% of the respondents would at least “partially” support it.

As part of the study, a total of 4,912 US citizens were surveyed, the majority of whom were supporters of the Democratic Party in favor of Bitcoin. However, the difference to the Republican Party is not great, because while 29% of the Democrats agree to the introduction of Bitcoin, it is at least 26% of the Republicans.

Read on on Cointelegraph




