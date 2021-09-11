2020 in pictures: Reese Witherspoon starts challenge

The Corona crisis is currently affecting many actors. But some take it with humor, including Reese Witherspoon. She has started a new social media challenge and colleagues like Marc Ruffalo and Cara Delevingne are following her funny example.

The black and white images of the social media challenge “womensupportingwomen” have barely disappeared from the feed than the next trend has been posted. This time around, actress Reese Witherspoon is responsible. She published a collage with nine photos on her Instagram account that reflect her mood from January to September of the current year.

Her iconic roles can be seen in the pictures, including the radiant Elle Woods from “Naturally Blonde” in January to the worn out Cheryl Strayed from “The Big Trip – Wild”, who takes on June to September. “Yes. # 2020”, writes the Oscar winner. The “# 2020challenge” has already encouraged other stars to take part.









Reese Witherspoon’s “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star Kerry Washington was one of the first to attempt the new challenge alongside Mindy Kaling. In her nine photos you can find her character Olivia Pope from the series “Scandal”. Oscar winner Viola Davis used pictures of herself as Annalize Keating in “How to Get Away with Murder”. She had to agree with her colleagues on 2020, writes Davis.

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, with whom Reese Witherspoon was in front of the camera for the romance “As long as you are there”, can’t help but show his version of the Hulk. The green, angry version of his character Dr. He used Bruce Banner from June to September. Jennifer Garner, in turn, extends the challenge to December and decorates the last three months of the year in a special way. A ghost for October for Halloween and a Santa hat for December. “That was strangely cathartic,” she commented.

In her Instagram story, Reese Witherspoon also shows the implementation of several other colleagues, including Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, Zooey Deschanel and Sofía Vergara as well as singer Kelsea Ballerini and model Karlie Kloss.