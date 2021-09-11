10,420 NFTs sold for $ 8.3 million

Actress Mila Kunis last week with her company Orchard Farm sold over $ 8 million worth of NFTs that give exclusive access to Stoner Cats, an animated series about, well, smoking cats. The five- to seven-minute animated short films follow the lives of Ms. Stoner, an elderly marijuana patient with Alzheimer’s disease, and her five beloved four-legged friends. Kunis will play the role of one of the cats.

The other cat speaking roles are taken on by her husband Ashton Kutcher, comedians Chris Rock and Seth McFarlane, and Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (the technology behind the Stoner Cats NFTs). Jane Fonda speaks the stoner Ms. Stoner.









Instead of broadcasting the series in conventional ways, it was decided to take a completely different route. The series was instead released as NFTs, the latest trend, not just in the (cyber) art market. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital one-offs, so to speak. 10,420 Stoner Cats were produced and sold. Only the owners of these NFTs have the opportunity to watch the episodes of the series. Crazy!

The Stoner Cats NFTs released last week sold out in 35 minutes for $ 8.3 million. The NFTs can be resold. This function has already been used extensively. Individual NFTs from the Stoner Cats have already been resold for almost six-figure profits.

