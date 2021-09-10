Will Smith’s daughter reveals that on a talk show

The most common reason for divorce is infidelity, Willow Smith believes. Therefore, only a very specific relationship model works for them, which has made their life easier. The 20-year-old is polyamorous.

“Do you believe in monogamy?” Asks Jada Pinkett Smith at the beginning of her talk show “Red Table Talk”. “Do you think you will stay with someone until death do you part? For many young people like Willow, the answer is no. Instead, they choose polyamory. That means they can have multiple romantic and emotional relationships at the same time to have.”

An introduction that has it all. The show, in which Jada Pinkett Smith discussed various topics with her 67-year-old mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith, recently attracted attention. Because such private topics were something special even for the three women.

Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, spoke in it for the first time openly about polyamory. The word comes from the Greek and means something like much love. A person is not only in a love relationship with another person, i.e. emotionally and sexually, but with several people. For Willow Smith, the word means freedom first and foremost.

Willow Smith does not want to submit to monogamy

“I’m polyamorous,” says the musician openly on the show. The basis for this is “the freedom to have a relationship in the way that works best for you”. She doesn’t want to place herself in monogamy just because that’s the norm. In a polyamorous relationship, everyone involved knows. There is no such thing as secrecy.









There are many prejudices about polygamy, explains Willow Smith. For example, she is the only polyamore in her circle of friends and yet has the least sex of all.

The fact that the young musician is so open-minded about love is probably partly due to her parents. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are known to enjoy going to swinger clubs and having an open marriage.