When will the Lego series continue?

Lego fans have been following the adventures of the yellow toy ninjas for 14 seasons. We’ll tell you when to expect “Ninjago” season 15.

In “Ninjago”, six ninja apprentices stand up against evil and defend the home that gives them their name. Of course, each of the characters has their own strengths and weaknesses. But over the last 14 seasons, the heroes have of course evolved and found their place in the LEGO® universe. But does the fight against evil continue for the young ninjas in “Ninjago” season 15?

“Ninjago” Season 15: The longest LEGO® series to date

“Ninjago” has now made 180 episodes in 14 seasons and several specials – making it the longest running LEGO® series to date. A remarkable universe that the toy manufacturer has created. Series creator Tommy Andreasen has already attested to the great popularity of the franchise in an interview with the iconic terminal block manufacturer. The Danish film producer reports that, for example, he received a fan fiction novel of over 500 pages from a mother and her son and that a fan group would even make a documentary about “Ninjago”. But what about with so much positive feedback with “Ninjago” season 15?

“Ninjago” Season 15: That is known so far

As the Ninjago Fandom Wiki wants to know, “Ninjago” Season 15 is expected to be released in 2022. Especially since LEGO® has already brought the toy set to the market for the coming season with the “Temple of the Infinite Ocean”, as Promo Bricks already reported in May 2021. When exactly round 15 of the popular animation series can be expected is still unclear.









“Ninjago” Season 15: Alternatives for LEGO® fans

Those who want to bridge the period up to “Ninjago” season 15 will also find the iconic characters with the square feet in other productions. Instead of other series, we have put together the best LEGO® films for you:

“The Lego Batman Movie”: The modular building block manufacturer has also tried its hand at superheroes. In this fun and dark adventure, the inclined LEGO® fan gets to do with the dark knight.

“The Lego Movie”: Wyldstyle thinks the good-natured construction worker is the master builder who is supposed to defend the Lego world against the villain Lord Business. At the side of Batman, the supposed hero fights against evil. The toy figures are spoken by stars such as Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie”: In 2017, the “Ninjago” universe was expanded to include this feature film – which, however, has nothing to do with the series and should rather be viewed as a spin-off. From season 8 the names have been changed to match the feature film.

