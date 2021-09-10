What caused the Bitcoin crash? An interview with young crypto entrepreneur Bankman-Fried

The new “Market Report” from Cointelegraph is online! Cointelegraph experts Jordan Finneseth and Yashu Gola are in conversation with moderator Benton Yaun to jointly explore why Bitcoin (BTC) suddenly plummeted to 43,000 US dollars on Tuesday.

What’s behind the crash? Market manipulation, a decrease in leverage, the introduction of Bitcoin in El Salvador or the action taken by the American Securities and Exchange Commission against Coinbase? Is it a combination of these factors or is one of them particularly powerful? In this week’s market analysis, the experts take a close look at the current situation.

First Gola and Finneseth analyze the driving forces of the market before Gola examines the connection between the Bitcoin crash, gold and the US dollar. Then Finneseth looks outside the box of the market leader and dedicates itself to the strongest altcoins of the week.









Here our expert draws on the data and key figures from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, which not only provide valuable information about further market developments for the trained eye, but also for all crypto investors.

It pays to stay tuned, because the best comes at the end: Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and managing director of the FTX crypto exchange, answers Cointelegraph’s questions in an exclusive interview. In addition to his opinion on the market situation and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), our moderator from the successful young crypto entrepreneur, Bankman-Fried was elected to the Forbes list of the 30 most successful entrepreneurs under 30 years of age in 2021, still wants to know which crypto currencies and projects he is involved in sees the most potential.

The “Market Report” is streamed live every week at 4:00 p.m. (UTC) and is always available on the Cointelegraph YouTube page. Don’t forget to subscribe and like!