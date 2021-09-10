Vin Diesel about the moment with Paul Walker who

In many ways the “Fast & Furious “– Series with the ninth part back to its roots: Not only does the celebrated FF expert Justin Lin take control of the franchise again as director, but also brings with fan favorite “Han” aka actor Kang Song one of the most important characters of the “Fast” – The past back in the boat. The reason is clear: at least the main series should end with a two-part finale in “Fast & Furious 10”.

Just as long as the franchise has existed, of course, its lead wolf “Dom Toretto” aka Vin Diesel on board. The burden of shaping the end of the saga has been on Diesel’s mind for more than five years, as he revealed in an interview on “Fast & Furious 9”. You can see in the following video interview which moment he will never forget with Paul Walker in 20 years “The Fast and the Furious”:









Before the cinema release, however, we were not only able to have a serious word with “Dom Toretto”, but also with his new film brother “Jakob Toretto”, who will really stir up the “Fast & Furious” franchise for the grand finale. You can read what newcomer John Cena had to say in the interview in the following article: