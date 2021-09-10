Tom Hanks helped her overcome her self-doubt

Karen told You magazine, “Every project I did got bigger and bigger. I used to be completely fearless and suddenly I was faced with self-doubt.” The actress told how Tom took her aside on the set and said to her: “You are really good. Carry on.” Gillan added, “That was the sign I was looking for. Hearing someone you adore say you are not really terrible was completely weird. From that point on, I’ve worked on my acting and been complete rebuilt. ” The Scottish actress is best known for portraying the role of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but she admitted that she originally signed up to work on Guardians of the Galaxy for just eight days. Eventually, however, the movie’s producers found her so good that they decided against letting the blue-skinned alien die in the film.