This is how the star has changed over the years!

By Sonia Gupta
Wanted poster of Johnny Depp

Date of birth: June 9, 1963

Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States

Star sign: Twins

Marital status: Single

Spouses: Lori Allison (1983 to 1985), Amber Heard (2015 to 2016)




Exciting Facts You Didn’t Know About Johnny Depp

  1. Johnny Depp was never married to his longest companion, Vanessa Paradis. However, the relationship was considered stable and exemplary for many years, especially when the two children Lily Rose and Jack saw the light of day. Nevertheless, Johnny Depp separated from Vanessa in 2012 – after 14 years together.
  2. Johnny Depp is allergic to chocolate. Nevertheless, he played the lead role of Willy Wonka in the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. What a bizarre coincidence!
  3. Johnny Depp got a tattoo with the words “Winona Forever” during his relationship with fellow actress Winona Ryder. After the relationship broke up, he had the tattoo changed to “Wino forever”.
  4. Even if Johnny Depp has been considered one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood for years and can look back on great roles, the star has never won an Oscar.
  5. Since his divorce battle with his second ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has only made negative headlines. He is said to have beaten Amber Heard and had a drinking problem. As a result, the actor has now even lost his role as Gellert Grindelwalds in the new film “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Mads Mikkelsen will replace him with immediate effect.
  6. Johnny Depp is interested in real criminal cases. The actor is particularly fond of the legend of “Jack The Ripper”. Many of his film roles are just as creepy as the story of the serial killer who was up to mischief in London at the time.


