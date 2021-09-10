This is how the singer reacts to statements about her body

Instagram and Billie Eilish currently have an ambivalent relationship. On the one hand, three pictures of the singer are among the ten most frequently liked Instagram posts of all time, on the other hand, the 19-year-old gets to feel again and again what it means to be in the spotlight as a young woman and to be condemned. In an interview with American ROLLING STONE, Eilish commented on the reactions that followed her “Vogue” shoot in May 2021.

How the focus kept landing on Eilish’s body

Since her breakthrough with the single “Ocean Eyes” in 2015, Eilish has made her oversized look her trademark. For years she was a conscious contrast to the oversexualized pop industry – also out of self-protection. Nevertheless, the teenager was never able to divert the focus of attention from herself.









In May 2020, Eilish spoke out in her own way about the years of speculation, judgments, and headlines about her body. In her short film “Not My Responsibility” it says: “If I wear what I feel comfortable in, I am not a woman. When I take off my clothes, I’m a bitch. You have never seen my body and yet you judge me. Why?”

Reactions to the Vogue cover were “not ok”

On May 2nd, 2021, the US singer finally posted the cover for the June issue of British Vogue, on which she can be seen in an unusually provocative corset. More photos from this series quickly received over 20 million likes and even broke world records. However, there were also less well-intentioned reactions.

Some fans accused Eilish of having sold their ideals. Others misunderstood the photos, as Eilish told ROLLING STONE: “I saw a photo of myself […] in these huge oversized things and next to it the new ‘Vogue’ cover. The caption read: ‘This is personal development.’ I was like, ‘no, that’s not okay.’ Neither am I now, nor did I have to develop myself back then. “

During the pandemic, the singer used the time to work on her second album with brother Finneas. “Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th. The four already released singles “My Future”, “Therefore I Am”, “Your Power” and “Lost Cause” give a foretaste of the upcoming record.