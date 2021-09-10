This is his favorite “Harry Potter” film · KINO.de

What is Daniel Radcliffe’s favorite Harry Potter film and why? The former leading actor of the magical film franchise recently answered these questions in an interview.

While the “Harry Potter” film universe with the “Fantastic Beasts” films has expanded over the years, Daniel Radcliffe has largely distanced himself from the franchise. In an interview, however, the 32-year-old actor unpacked what his personal favorite “Harry Potter” film is and which one he likes to watch most.

In an interview with Wired (via CinemaBlend), Radcliffe has now named two offshoots of the film series as his personal favorites. According to his own statement, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is his favorite film. For the simple reason that he really appreciated working with Gary Oldman. When asked about his favorite movie, Radcliffe replied:

“The fifth part that most people don’t consider their favorite movie. But I had to work a lot with Gary Oldman. And I was a bit older at the time, so I appreciated the collaboration more. But when it comes to looking, probably the last one. “

Gary Oldman appeared in 4 “Harry Potter” films

Gary Oldman played Harry’s godfather Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as well as Radcliffe’s two favorites Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 “.

While the fifth installment in the series is his favorite production due to the actor he adores, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” is the most entertaining film for Radcliffe. For the grand finale, the big stars of the series had once again gathered in front of the camera. Including Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Radcliffe’s ever-revered fellow actor Gary Oldman. With this top-class cast, the story of the eponymous magician finally came to an end in 2011.

