These 18 films have a twist

Streaming apps offer a wide range of films and series. We reveal which films take an unexpected turn. Photo: Concorde Filmverleih





Looking for a good movie with a plot twist? We have collected the best films with an unexpected twist.

And suddenly everything is different: in every good plot-twist film, the unexpected twist should not be missing. We have summarized the best films with unexpected twists here.

These first-class films are available as stream on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Some of the providers require a subscription, and some of the films can also be rented or purchased individually.

1. The Condemned (1994)

IMDb 9.3 | Drama / crime story

Banker Andy Dufresne is wrongly convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover. He is sent to Shawshank Prison, where he befriends another inmate.







Buy / Rent: Watch the convicts on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the convicts on Netflix

2. Inception (2010)

IMDb 8.8 | Action / Sci-Fi

With the help of a technology for shared dreams, the thief Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) steals company secrets. Then he is given the task of implanting an idea in the head of the managing director.

Buy / Rent: Watch Inception on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Inception on Netflix

Also interesting:

3rd Fight Club (1999)

IMDb 8.8 | Thriller / drama

An office worker suffering from insomnia is looking for a way to change his life. He meets a dubious soap dealer who is engaged in unscrupulous fistfights underground.

Watch Fight Club on Amazon Prime Video

4. Seven (1995)

IMDb 8.6 | Crime / drama

Two detectives are chasing a serial killer who has committed a series of gruesome murders. The specialty of this killer: Each of his victims has committed one of the seven deadly sins.

Buy / Rent: Watch Sieben on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Seven on Netflix

5. Parasite (2019)

IMDb 8.6 | Thriller / comedy

Class struggle like you’ve never seen it before. Ki-woo gets a job as a tutor with the wealthy Parks family. He then ensures that his sister and parents are also employed. At first, the family benefits from the glamorous lifestyle of the parks, but then a dark secret emerges that causes the situation to get out of hand.

Watch Parasite on Amazon Prime Video

6. Prestige: The Masters of Magic (2006)

IMDb 8.5 | Mystery / drama

Two magicians compete for the audience’s reputation and risk everything to be the best – but the consequences are dangerous, deceptive and deadly.

Buy / Rent: Watch Prestige on Amazon Prime Video

7. Your Name (2016)

IMDb 8.4 | Romance / fantasy

Mitsuha lives bored in a small village near Tokyo. She dreams of an exciting life in the big city. Every now and then she wakes up in the body of a city boy who leads the exciting life she has always dreamed of.

Buy / Rent: Watch Your Name on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Your Name on Netflix

8. Shutter Island (2010)

IMDb 8.2 | Thriller / mystery









The US marshals Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Chuck Aule (Marc Ruffalo) are supposed to investigate the disappearance of a murderer on Shutter Island. In doing so, they discover a harrowing secret.

With Starzplay or Buy / Rent: Watch Shutter Island on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Suhtter Island on Netflix

9. The sixth sence (1999)

IMDb 8.1 | Thriller / horror

A despondent psychiatrist is supposed to give therapy to a boy who allegedly communicates with ghosts. The psychiatrist slowly wins the boy’s trust and reveals a troubling secret in the process

Buy: Watch The sixth sence on Amazon Prime Video

10. Gone Girl (2014)

IMDb 8.1 | Thriller / mystery

The journalist Nick Dunne moves to a small village with his wife. When she disappears without a trace, all the evidence points to him.

Buy / Rent: Watch Gone Girl on Amazon Prime Video

11. Get out (2017)

IMDb 7.7 | Horror / thriller

Chris is supposed to get to know his girlfriend’s parents on a weekend visit. The welcome is warm, perhaps a little “too warm”. Chris soon realizes that something is wrong with his girlfriend’s family.

Buy / Rent: Watch Get out on Amazon Prime Video

12. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

IMDb 7.4 | Romance / love comedy

Carl Weaver’s life changes dramatically when his wife wants a divorce. He tries to find his manhood again with the help of his new friend Jacob. He teaches him how to address women in bars.

Buy / Rent: Watch Crazy, Stupid, Love on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Crazy, Stupid, Love on Netflix

13. The Dressmaker (2016)

IMDb 7.1 | Thriller / drama

After years as a tailor for famous fashion houses, the beauty Myrtle “Tilly” Dunnage (Kate Winslet) returns to her homeland in Australia. With her unusual clothes she changes the lives of the villagers and takes revenge on those who wronged her.

Buy / Rent: Watch The Dressmaker on Amazon Prime Video

14.Knives Out: Murder is a Family Business (2020)

IMDb 7.9 | Mystery

Famous crime writer Harlan Thrombey is dead! And not only that, he was murdered at the celebration for his 85th birthday. The private detective Benoit Blanc is investigating the case. However, his work turns out to be particularly difficult, because neither the assembled eccentric relatives nor the housemaid want to have noticed anything.

Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

15. The machinist (2004)

IMDb 7.7 | Thriller / psychological thriller

Trevor Reznik works in a factory. He only has one problem: he has not been able to sleep for a year. His lack of sleep and his dark secret make him doubt his own sanity.

Buy / Rent: Watch The Machinist on Amazon Prime Video

16. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

IMDb 6.5 | Mystery

The journey to Europe with the Orient Express begins as a luxurious train ride. A murder case turns the story into one of the most stylish, exciting and thrilling that has ever been told.

Buy / Rent: Watch Murder on the Orient Express on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Murder on the Orient Express on Netflix

17. The Inconceivable – now you see me (2013)

IMDb 6.5 | Crime / thriller

An FBI agent and an Interpol official are tracking down the wizarding quartet “The Four Horsemen”. At the end of each live show, the magicians distribute the money they stole from a white collar criminal.

Buy / Rent: Watch The Unbelievable on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the incredible on Netflix

18. The Village (2004)

IMDb 6.5 | Thriller / psychological horror

The inhabitants of an isolated village live in fear of the mysterious creatures that live in the adjacent forest. According to an old pact, they are left alone as long as they do not enter the forest.

Buy / Rent: Watch The Village on Amazon Prime Video