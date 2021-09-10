“The Tomorrow War” – Chris Pratt keeps up with the times

“The Tomorrow War”

In the “Amazon Studios” cracker “The Tomorrow War” Chris Pratt fights against extraterrestrials in the future. The star from “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” also knows an unearthly power in real life: God the Creator.

Chris Pratt, hero from “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, finds himself in a stunned world when a group of time travelers from the year 2051 arrives.

Their message is less positive: Thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is that soldiers and civilians are transported from the present to the future and join the fight.

The Nations of 2022 are helping by forcibly recruiting citizens who will have to travel to the future and fight there. Only citizens who will die between 2022 and 2051 because you cannot live in both timelines at the same time are called up.

Unlike in real wars

Iraq war veteran, high school teacher, and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is also being recruited. He is determined to save the world for his little daughter and to rewrite the future history of the world.

Of the missions, each lasting seven days, only a small proportion return alive; most of them are severely traumatized. Because the war seems to be lost in the future, there is great urgency, many are sent unprepared.

Chris Pratt explains, “In terms of our history of conscription, be it World War II or Vietnam, we’ve seen these films of 18-19 year old kids being thrown into battle. It’s just children who are forced to become men. It’s a different relationship when it’s an adult. “

Reconciliation with father

Chris Pratt’s film character has become estranged from his father. “He blames his father for all of his problems. His father wasn’t there and so on. As the story progresses, he realizes that he actually bears more resemblance to his father than he was even aware of, and by dealing with it he comes to a place of grace and acceptance and forgiveness towards his father because he sees that it wasn’t easy for his father either. “









“God loves you”

Chris Pratt also knows an unearthly power in real life: on various occasions he encouraged people to believe in God and to get to know Jesus. For example, he once said of being a father: “The more we love our children, the more we will understand our Heavenly Father’s ability to love us.” Every single person is a special creation.

When he received the “2018 Generation Award” at the “MTV” Awards, he gave a few life tips, including: “Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul. “ He also stated: “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that as I do. “

“Being pro-Jesus is authentic”

Another time he said, “I want to thank God. I always do that when I stand on a large platform in front of a bunch of young faces. I say, ‘I love God! That’s my thing, I love him – and you should too! ‘”For him it is authentic to be pro-Christian and pro-Jesus. For example, at Easter 2021 he posted a picture of Jesus on his Instagram channel with the words “He is risen” (“He is risen”).

He found faith when he was approached by a stranger. Chris was waiting outside a shop while a friend inside was buying alcohol for a party. Chris – still unknown at the time – was invited to a youth evangelism. There he chose the Christian faith.

On the subject:

07/17/2021

Daniel Gerber

Jesus.ch / Risen Magazine / CBN / Christian Post / Christian Headliens / Christian Today / AP