The drastic preparations of the legendary actors

Green hair, insane laughter, unpredictable deeds – the Joker is one of the most unusual comic villains. With Joker he finally gets his solo film. Joaquin Phoenix has been the since 1966 fifth actorwho stands in front of the camera in this role.

This is how the actors prepare for the Joker role

In the past, the actors’ preparations for the impersonation of the Joker turned out to be very different: While the late Cesar Romero declined to play his Joker role in the Batman television series (1966-1968), his moustache shaving and merely painting over him, Joaquin Phoenix lost more than 23 kilograms for her.

© Warner bros. Joaquin Phoenix loses over 23 kilograms for the Joker.

We therefore look back on how the preparations of the five previous Joker actors for their role as the prince of crime have changed over the past 53 years and summarize with which whimsical methods Actors like Jared Leto found their way into the insane figure.

All Joker actors at a glance

Cesar Romero’s Joker: A mustache joke

The Joker premiered in the Batman series in 1966 with Cesar Romero, but was not at all the focus of attention next to the penguin as the villain. Besides, she was Figure with stupid pranks little more than a joke.

© Warner bros. Cesar Romero’s wild card. Not to be overlooked: the painted over mustache

The fact that we can still see Cesar Romero’s mustache under the white paint on his face, because he didn’t want to say goodbye to his trademark, almost fits the extroverted weirdo with almost cuter insidiousness.

Jack Nicholson’s madness sets the bar high

When Jack Nicholson slipped into the role of the Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman at the age of 52, he gave it up insanity a face as caretaker Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s Shining as early as 1980. The actor also gave his version of the Joker this madness.

How Jack Nicholson prepared for the role of Batman’s archenemy is unknown, but his performance of evil personified is known scored well with the audience all along the line.

© Warner bros. Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman

However, there was no further work with Jack Nicholson as the Joker. And even when Christopher Nolan cast the clown-like antagonist in The Dark Knight, he didn’t ask him, but rather Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger only accepted the role because the director gave him all the freedom to reinterpret the Joker. Too much of respect he had before Jack Nicholson’s performance, as he revealed in an interview (from: 100 Things Batman Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die):

Just trying to get hold of what Jack Nicholson was creating in Tim Burton’s world would be one crime.

© Warner bros. Heath Ledger is impressed with Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

And so began Heath Ledger’s legendary preparation for the impersonation of the Joker, which led to the excellent performance that we admire today in The Dark Knight and which posthumously with one of the others Oscar was awarded. The actor died in 2008 at the age of only 28 before the film was released.

Heath Ledger locks himself in the hotel room

To create his own version of the Joker, Heath Ledger had interesting methods: he locked himself in a London hotel room for a month, began to keep a small diary, and experimented with different vocal colors to create a new voice and a new smile. In 2007 he revealed Empire :

In the end, I ended up in the realm of a psychopath – someone with very little to no conscience for what they did. He is only one absolute sociopath, a cold-blooded, murderous clown. […] there are no real limits to what the joker would say or do. Nothing intimidates him and everything is a big joke.

© Warner bros. Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight

As soon as filming began, Heath Ledger was fully costumed on set every day, but only put himself fully into his own character while filming.

Heath Ledger hands out hugs on the set

Makeup artist John Caglione betrayed Movie geeks In 2012 in a telephone interview that the 28-year-old actor was skateboarding behind the camera, just hanging out and Lots of hugs at the beginning and end of a day of shooting forgave.

As soon as he had to function as a joker, his diary was always at hand, which helped him to become a killer clown.

© Warner bros.





Heath Ledger created a new psychopathic wild card.

Heath Ledger’s performance continues to captivate viewers to this day. Although the Joker in The Dark Knight has no origin story, it leaves a far more impressive impression than the main character Batman.

Jared Leto faces a major challenge in Suicide Squad

Eight years after Heath Ledger’s impressive performance, David Ayer launched the Suicide Squad in 2016. The Joker was also part of the film, played by Jared Leto, who could certainly have chosen an easier task.

According to Heath Ledger, it seems as if all subsequent actors are doomed to stand in the shadow of the deceased exceptional talent. But Jared Leto took on the challenge in a very special way.

Jared Leto sends dead pig co-stars

Jared Leto’s method of playing the Joker is notorious to this day. So the actor explains that the rumor that he had his colleague used condoms sent, not agree (SiriusXM ). But what he actually sent them is no less bizarre.

© Warner bros. Jared Leto as the Joker in Suicide Squad

Both Viola Davis and Will Smith have revealed in the past that the now 47-year-old was told by a henchman with the words “This is from Mister J” a dead pig had delivered (Vanity Fair and MTV News ). There were also other terrible gifts, as Will Smith said at Comic-Con 2016:

[Er gibt] Margot a box with black roses wrapped in black. And she opens the box and there is one live rat inside. And we thought, okay, Jared officially opened the Suicide Squad. […] He went straight into the joker.

© Warner bros. Jared Leto “went straight into the wild”.

For Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, Joker-Jared Leto and the private person Jared Leto were not even one and the same person (MTV News ). Because the actor stayed in his role for the entire duration of the shoot and thus operated the so-called Method acting. Jai Courtney even stated at ComicCon 2016:

Some of us haven’t seen him outside of his role. Only after the movie.

Ultimately, despite the effort, the actor’s performance remained not remembered. Warner Bros. made no losses with Suicide Squad, but the action film was not well received by critics or fans.

Joaquin Phoenix opens a new era with Arthur Fleck

In Todd Phillips’ latest Joker film, which for the first time puts the character in the foreground, the real name of the clown is Arthur Fleck, who mentally ill and is a failed stand-up comedian. Joaquin Phoenix was not only starving to embody him, he was also inspired by a mental illness to create the disturbing new Joker laugh.

© Warner bros. Joaquin Phoenix creates a new crazy laugh for the Joker.

Just like Heath Ledger, he pursued the goal of his Joker something new to create. The magazine ETCanada reveals the 44-year-old in August 2019:

I wanted the freedom to create something that you can not identify can. This is a fictional character and I didn’t want psychiatrists to be able to see through what kind of person he is.

On the set, the actor is said to be extremely perfectionist have been. Director Todd Phillips remembers that Joaquin Phoenix (except for Robert De Niro) sometimes just left the room in the middle of a scene and left his perplexed fellow actors behind when he did it. “just did not feel“(IndieWire ).

Conversely, this means that Joaquin Phoenix always gave 100 percent as a Joker and in this way perhaps manages to step out of the shadow of Heath Ledger, but also all other previous Joker actors. You can experience the result from today in the cinemas. Joker starts on October 10, 2019 in German cinemas.

