Sylvester Stallone shares family photo with his daughters

Sylvester Stallone (74) is one of the most famous action actors of all time. He had his breakthrough in the eighties in his role as “Rocky Balboa”. Since then, the American has become an integral part of the film business. But things are also going really well privately: Sylvester has three beautiful daughters, whom he is now presenting on the Internet.

New family photo of Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone married model Jennifer Flavin (52) in 1997. The couple have three daughters together. The oldest is called Sophia (24) and was born a year before the marriage. Two years later, Sistine (22) was born. The baby is called Scarlet (19) – and that is the focus of the family photo that the strong celebrity Sylvester Stallone posts on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone with his wife and daughters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia (© Instagram / officialslystallone)

The 19-year-old has finally graduated from high school. “Congratulations to our wonderful daughter Scarlet on graduation”, writes the action hero of the eighties about the contribution and is visibly proud of his youngest offspring. The picture shows the entire family dressed up for this special occasion, Scarlet posing in the middle.

With so many good genes, you don’t know where to look first. Sylvester Stallone really has a lovely family.







