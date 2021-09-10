“Stuber – 5 Stars Undercover”: A hilarious action comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani

The current TV tips of the day in the GALA ticker: “Stuber – 5 Stars Undercover”: Insanely funny buddy-cop comedy +++ “Skyscraper”: Concentrated action with Dwayne Johnson +++ “The presumption of innocence”: The Salzburg Festival meet the MeToo debate.

TV tips of the day in the GALA ticker



September 10, 2021



“Stuber – 5 Stars Undercover”: An incredibly funny buddy-cop comedy



Police officer Vic Manning (Dave Bautista, 52) and his partner Sara engage in an exchange of fire with drug dealer Oka Tedjo (Iko Uwais, 38). Sara does not survive the mission and even months later, Vic still blames himself. He really wants to convict Oka, but the trail is cold. On the very day Vic is undergoing eye surgery, he suddenly receives a tip about Oka’s whereabouts. Despite his poor eyesight, he races off immediately – and has an accident. Another solution is needed: he appoints an Uber driver to get to his destination. Stu (Kumail Nanjiani, 43) drives up a little later. In addition to his main job, he drives Uber to keep himself afloat financially. It is therefore important for him to maintain his 5-star rating so that he will be called frequently. So he agrees to help Vic on his dangerous mission – and the chaos begins …

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from YouTube. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

This film benefits from the classic buddy cop film model: two opposing people or people with different skills suddenly have to work together – the fun is usually inevitable. Here, too, the ingenious framework comes into play and works mainly thanks to the cast, which is simply a precision landing. Because Marvel star Dave Bautista and comedian Kumail Nanjiani could hardly be more different and fill their roles with the necessary self-irony. There are also exciting action scenes and car chases, which go perfectly with a bowl of popcorn and ring in the weekend worthily!

“Stuber – 5 Stars Undercover”: 8:15 pm, ProSieben

September 9, 2021



“Skyscraper”: Action packed with Dwayne Johnson



War veteran Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson, 49) starts a new job as head of security at “Pearl”, the tallest and most advanced skyscraper in the world. He lives on one floor of the phenomenal skyscraper with his wife Sarah (Neve Campbell, 47) and their children. Although the building is considered to be the safest in the world, one day gangsters intrude who want to steal a valuable object from the owner of the skyscraper. To do this, they start a major fire, but Will gets in their way – he doesn’t just want to arrest them, but above all save his family from the flames …

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from YouTube. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

A man single-handedly fights villains in a high-rise building – doesn’t that sound familiar? Is correct! The plot is obviously based on the cult film “Die hard”. In terms of visual effects and stunts, “Skyscraper” goes a little further. The mostly computer-generated images of the perfectly designed 240-story skyscraper are a visual revelation. There are also crazy stunts that are of course absolutely unrealistic, but brilliantly staged. Particularly good: Neve Campbell alias Sarah does not appear trite as a so-called “virgin in need”. She is a former soldier, knows how to help herself and fights together with her husband. Admittedly, the story of “Skyscraper” does not go into depth, but the great ensemble and the imposing recordings are convincing. This action spectacle is just fun!

“Skyscraper”: 8:15 pm, Vox

September 8, 2021



“The presumption of innocence”: The Salzburg Festival meets the MeToo debate



The final rehearsals of “Don Giovanni” at the Salzburg Festival are in full swing, the arrival of the famous conductor Marius Atterson (Ulrich Tukur, 64) is imminent. When director David Roth (Simon Schwarz, 50) suddenly had such an attack of rage during a rehearsal that he was admitted to the psychiatric ward, a replacement had to be found as soon as possible. Therefore, Beate Zierau (Catrin Striebeck, 55), Atterson’s hated ex-wife, takes over the direction of the production – so stress is inevitable. In addition, the journalist Franziska Fink (Marie-Christine Friedrich, 42) has decided to expose Atterson as a MeToo perpetrator …









Little does Marius Atterson (Ulrich Tukur) suspect that Franziska Fink (Marie Christine Friedrich) has special plans for dinner in his hotel room © SWR / ORF

The festival satire is more than successful in several respects: With the character Marius Atterson, who despises women but often seems to make up for it with his charm and wit (!), The film settles accounts with the “old white man”. Director and screenwriter Michael Sturminger, 58, puts down his work with a wonderful irony that always makes you smile. He also knows his trade: Sturminger staged “Jedermann” and “Tosca” in Salzburg. His look behind the scenes at the festival gives the film a lot of authenticity – and he knows how to play with the clichés of the opera world. A witty comedy that is fantastically cast and takes the audience to the original locations.

“The presumption of innocence”: 8:15 pm, ARD

September 7, 2021



“How Fake Is Your Love?”: The new reality TV format with Annemarie and Wayne Carpendale



Is it true love or the perfect lie? This is the question asked by the new reality TV show “How Fake Is Your Love?”, Which premieres today. In contrast to other formats in which the candidates are looking for great love, couples compete together here. But while some couples are real, several fake couples cheat into the finca on Mallorca, who just fake their love. At the end of the six-part show, the prize money goes to the couple who have the (supposedly) most loving and rousing relationship. The couples are of course put to the test on a regular basis. In each episode, a couple has to leave the finca. For this, the candidates have to decide which love they consider a hoax. If you are correct, the jackpot will be increased by 10,000 euros.

© ProSieben / Marc Rehbeck

The new format is presented by a guaranteed real couple: Annemarie Carpendale, 43, takes over the moderation and her husband Wayne, 44, comments on the show. Annemarie describes the show to ProSieben as “a very special couple’s adventure.” The great thing about “How Fake Is Your Love”: You too can test your detective skills and take part in puzzles while watching. So the fun is inevitable!

“How Fake Is Your Love?”: 8:15 pm, ProSieben

September 6, 2021



“Raiders of the Lost Ark”: classic adventure starring Harrison Ford



As a lecturer at a university, the archaeologist Dr. Jones (Harrison Ford, 79) lived a seemingly quiet life. But the professor also has another side: Indiana Jones regularly risks his life on adventurous expeditions, always looking for unique artifacts. In 1936 he wanted to track down the Ark of the Covenant in Egypt, in which Moses is said to have kept the Ten Commandments – this is also supposed to give the owner inexpressible power. For this reason, the Nazis are also after the legendary treasure. And so begins a race against time …

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from YouTube. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Steven Spielbergs, 74, action adventure is considered an absolute cult for a reason. With the first part of the “Indiana Jones” series, he created a perfectly staged adventure film with a high entertainment factor in 1981. After his success as the galactic pilot Han Solo in the “Star Wars” films, Harrison Ford easily played himself into the hearts of the audience as a whip-wielding archaeologist. The brilliant classic, which scores with excitement and lots of humor, is the ideal entertainment for a good-humored start to the week.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 8:15 pm, Cable 1

Source used: Kabel 1, ProSieben, youtube.com, ARD, VOX

sti

Gala