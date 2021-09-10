Sexy, stylish, smart: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick with “Just a Little Favor” in the cinema

The enigmatic US thriller Just a Little Favor with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively opens in German cinemas on November 8th.

Berlin – Mysterious! The entertaining US thriller “Just a Little Favor” by director Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Spy – Susan Cooper Undercover, Bridal Alert) offers enthralling entertainment for a long time.

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) goes in search of her friend Emily (Blake Lively) and embarks on dangerous terrain. © PR / Lionsgate



The genre mix of black humor comedy and stylish thriller begins with Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a model mother who always shines and has energy. She has been a single parent since her husband died in a car accident.

She runs a blog and is involved in the school of her son Miles (Joshua Satine), through which she meets the mysterious Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), who has a son with Nicky (Ian Ho) who is in the same class as Miles.

So not only do the two children become friends, but also the completely different Stephanie and Emily.

All that counts

Almost suicide in “Alles Waswas”: Justus actor had a double

Emily suddenly disappears. Does her boyfriend Sean Townsend (Henry Golding) have anything to do with it? Or maybe your employer Dennis Nylon (Rupert Friend)? Stephanie wants to solve this riddle.

What information she brings to light changes her life …









Of the Movie captivates from the start because he has the right mix of humorous and serious Finds dialogues, introduces the protagonists well and thus arouses the interest of the audience.