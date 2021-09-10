Sexy, stylish, smart: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick with “Just a Little Favor” in the cinema

The enigmatic US thriller Just a Little Favor with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively opens in German cinemas on November 8th.
Berlin – Mysterious! The entertaining US thriller “Just a Little Favor” by director Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Spy – Susan Cooper Undercover, Bridal Alert) offers enthralling entertainment for a long time.
The genre mix of black humor comedy and stylish thriller begins with Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a model mother who always shines and has energy. She has been a single parent since her husband died in a car accident.
She runs a blog and is involved in the school of her son Miles (Joshua Satine), through which she meets the mysterious Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), who has a son with Nicky (Ian Ho) who is in the same class as Miles.
So not only do the two children become friends, but also the completely different Stephanie and Emily.
Emily suddenly disappears. Does her boyfriend Sean Townsend (Henry Golding) have anything to do with it? Or maybe your employer Dennis Nylon (Rupert Friend)? Stephanie wants to solve this riddle.
What information she brings to light changes her life …
Of the Movie captivates from the start because he has the right mix of humorous and serious Finds dialogues, introduces the protagonists well and thus arouses the interest of the audience.
In addition, Feig creates a dream woman at first sight with Emily, who is played excellently by Blake Lively (Green Lantern, Savages, Forever Adaline). Beautiful, quick-witted, clever and mysterious.
But a completely different person is hiding behind its facade. It is precisely from this mystery that the film draws its strength and tension.
Because like Stephanie, who is embodied in many layers by Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect 1-3, End of Watch, The Accountant), one tries to fathom this woman. What drives her, who is she really?
The audience is happy to follow the smart script, which has many twists and turns and skilfully avoids genre clichés. For a long time it is impossible to guess who is actually responsible for Emily’s disappearance.
Aside from the story, “Just a Little Favor” is a good-class thriller. The beautiful costumes, the make-up, the elaborate hairstyles, the atmospheric locations and the calm camera work are convincing.
However, that cannot be said of the interwoven end. By then, Feig had cast so many nets that he got caught in them. So you leave the cinema a little disillusioned, despite the long-time strong film, because the end is not there.
Therefore, “Just a Little Favor” is a good and interesting one Moviewhich, however, loses quality towards the end and therefore only one conditional viewing recommendation receives.