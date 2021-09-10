Robert Downey Jr. makes up for his mega-flop with the new Netflix fantasy series

With the exit from the Marvel universe, a new chapter in life began for Robert Downey Jr. and there is no turning back, even if many fans do not want to see it. With his first non-Marvel blockbuster in years Robert Downey Jr. fell hard on the nose, it rained mockery and raspberries, but no box office results for Dr. Dolittle.

But the former Iron Man not only acts, he also produces. One of his most elaborate projects is that Fantasy series Sweet Tooththat will be coming to Netflix. Now the first is epic (and very cute) Trailer there and there is the bizarre failure with The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Forget Dolittle.

The English trailer for the fantasy series Sweet Tooth on Netflix – German trailer above

Sweet Tooth – Teaser Trailer (English) HD

Sweet Tooth is Robert Downey Jr.’s greatest act since triumphing over Thanos Avengers 4 – and he didn’t even need a weird golden glove to do it.









After Iron Man’s Avengers 4 Exit: What Is Sweet Tooth On Netflix About?

Sweet tooth is a fantasy coming-of-age series based on the eponymous book series by Jeff Lemire * based. The focus is on Gus, a hybrid of man and deer who leaves his home in search of his origins.

That means: Gus is a boy with antlers. Ten years ago, the enigmatic “The Big Crumble” caused a new breed of hybrid creature to emerge. Humans fear and hunt these hybrid beings. Because nobody knows whether these are the trigger or the result of the mysterious virus.

Sweet Tooth starts on June 4, 2021 at Netflix.

