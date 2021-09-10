Friday, September 10, 2021
“Ring on a special finger”: Are MGK and Megan Fox engaged?

By Arjun Sethi
Did Machine Gun Kelly (31) ask his girlfriend Megan Fox (35) the question of all questions? The actress and the musician have been going through life together for over a year – and have apparently been inseparable ever since. The two lovebirds regularly emphasize how in love they are with each other. The couple is said to have already talked about weddings and offspring. Have the two of them got engaged long ago? Megan was recently spotted with a suspicious ring on her finger!

That reported now Us Weekly. The actress “Jennifer’s Body” paid her partner a visit a few days ago during rehearsals for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. According to an insider Megan wearing a “ring on that particular finger”. In addition, MGK announced on stage that it wanted to make a “surprising announcement” on the night of the award next Sunday. Will the rapper officially announce the engagement at the event?

Already last June a source had opposite Entertainment Tonight reveal that it won’t be too long before the 31-year-old proposes to the model. “As for the engagement, it will likely happen sooner or later”the insider said he knew.




Megan Fox, actress
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles in May 2021
Machine Gun Kelly, singer


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
