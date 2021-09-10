Pregnant Emma Stone out and about in Los Angeles with an XXL baby ball

RTL.de>entertainment>
February 11, 2021 – 10:02 am clock
Emma Stone out and about in Los Angeles with her baby bump
Okay, dear Emma Stone (32), NOW you obviously can’t hide your pregnancy anymore: This XXL baby ball speaks volumes! But the soon-to-be-mom is not lazy, even when heavily pregnant. On current recordings from February 2, 2021, the actress can be seen leaving an office building after a two-and-a-half hour meeting in Los Angeles. Really hardworking! And sooooo pretty pregnant.
These images leave no room for doubt
Emma Stone doesn’t reveal much about her personal life
Judging by the admission, it may not be long before Emma’s baby sees the light of day. Rumors that the actress could be pregnant have been around for a long time. Emma Stone has not yet officially commented on it, but it is now well known. Her little one’s dad is said to be the American comedian Dave McCary (35), to whom Emma has also been engaged since December 2019. Allegedly, the couple is said to have secretly said “yes” after the wedding was postponed for the time being due to the corona pandemic.
With or without a marriage certificate: Emma and Dave will certainly soon be good parents anyway.