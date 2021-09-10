news.ch – Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello: That was the wedding

On Sunday [22. November] said the television beauty (‘Modern Family’) and the Hollywood star (‘Magic Mike XXL’) in the luxury resort The Breakers in West Palm Beach yes to each other. 400 guests attended the beautiful ceremony, including not only friends and families, but also many celebrities. In addition to Sofía’s ‘Modern Family’ co-stars Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell and Ariel Winter, Hollywood stars such as Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Bomer, Paul Reubens, Anna Paquin with husband Stephen Moyer and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman were also among the guests.

Instead of wedding gifts, Sofía and Joe asked everyone present to donate money to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. As already known in advance, the bride was led to the altar by her 23-year-old son Manolo, whom she has from her first marriage to her high school love Joe Gonzalez. Sofía’s favorite designer Zuhair Murad had made a stunning dress for the artist, while Joe Manganiello wore a suit by Varvatos.









Badly illuminated cell phone pictures will not be found on the internet: According to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, all those present were asked to hand over their cell phones and cameras. So far there are only recordings from the preparties on Saturday.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are now on their honeymoon – the newly married couple has not yet revealed where they are going

