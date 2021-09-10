New TV commercial and new pictures for the film with Emma Stone

Cruella De Vil aka the Dalmatian thief from “101 Dalmatians“As is well known, she gets her own solo film, which explains how she became the villain from the cartoons. The main role is played by Emma Stone (“La La Land“, Maniac). Another sneak peek and some new pictures were published during the Grammy Awards. The first trailer was presented in February. According to the current status, the German theatrical release is planned for May 27th. This can of course still change at short notice during the pandemic.

The action takes place in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution. The focus is on the young drifter Estella, a clever and creative girl who wants to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves who share an appetite for mischief and together they build a life for themselves in the streets of London. One day, Estella’s fashion is discovered by Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), which is hauntingly chic. Their relationship ensures that Estella discovers a depraved side of herself and becomes the fashionable and vengeful Cruella.









Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) and Paul Walter Hauser (“BlacKkKlansman“) Play Cruella’s henchmen Jasper and Horace, who are also known from previous films. The film is staged by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya“). The script was written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and the story was written by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis.

The original animated film with Betty Lou Gerson as the Cruella voice was released in 1961. Glenn Close was seen in the first live-action remake in 1996 and in the sequel “102 dalmatians“In 2000. The story is based on a Dodie Smith book of the same name that came out in 1956.

Finally, here is the German sneak peek trailer:

On the next page you will find the original version of the video.