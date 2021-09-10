New trailer KUWTK: Kim Kardashian weeps for her marriage – people

It’s already the separation of the year – after seven years of marriage and four children together, Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (43) are divorcing. The superstars have not publicly commented on their love-off – until now!

In the new trailer for the final season “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kim sits crying on a bed, talking to her half-sister Kendall Jenner (25). Kim sobs into her handkerchief and says, “I’m a fucking loser.”

In this trailer, Kim bursts into tears

More is not shown, it should stay exciting until the start of the 20th and therefore final season of the Kardashian reality series, but for fans it is clear: In this scene Kim is crying for her broken marriage!









What Kim still has to say about the separation from rapper Kanye will be broadcast on the US channel “E! Entertainment Television ”. So far there has been no public dispute over custody of the children and the 1.7 billion euros in assets.

But the fact is: Kim and Kanye’s marriage will be a big topic of the show. Because Kim was accompanied by a camera almost every day for the last episodes. And in the past few months it was mainly about the increasing problems of the (ex) couple, such as Kanye’s bipolar disorder or his candidacy for the US presidency and his bizarre public appearances associated with it.

On February 19, 2021, Kim filed for divorce, the officially stated reason in the documents being an empty phrase: “irreconcilable differences”. When exactly their love faded is not yet entirely clear. The last season “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is sure to bring media-effective light into the darkness.