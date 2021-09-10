New to Sky today: Hugh Jackman works up a sweat in “Bad Education”

NEW AT SKY AND SKY TICKET: IN SEPTEMBER 2021 YOU CAN ENJOY THESE EXCITING SERIES AND FILMS July 22, 2020 at 7:45 am With “Bad Education” a new comedy with dark humor starts on Sky. Hugh Jackman is the assistant superintendent of Roselyn High School trying to prevent the disclosure of a scandalous corruption case in his school district.

Hugh Jackman is named Superintendent Dr. Frank Tassone in “Bad Education” breaks a sweat after being involved in a corruption scandal. (Source: tmdb.org)

New to Sky today is Bad Education, a 2019 comedy directed by Cory Finley. The HBO production, released in late April, exposes a long-standing, true-story-based corruption scandal at a school on Long Island.

Film premiere on July 22, 2020 on Sky Cinema premieres

on Sky Cinema premieres The dark comedy starring “X-Men” Hugh Jackman in the lead role

It will be broadcast on Sky until August 8th

After the deputy superintendent Dr. Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) made a serious mistake, the reporter in a student newspaper discovered incriminating evidence. These strongly indicate a corruption scandal that has been going on for over a decade. Funds have been embezzled and embezzled in the Roslyn School District for years.

From now on Tassone is forced to bathe this crisis. While dealing with the consequences of this scandal, he always tries to protect himself above all else. Will he be able to save his job and contain the extent of the scandalous revelations?

In addition to Hugh Jackman, Oscar winner Allison Janney (“Bombshell-The End of Silence”) and the Emmy Prize winner Ray Romano (“The Irishman”) can be seen. Based on a script by Mike Makowsky, “Bad Education” was directed by Cory Finley (“Thoroughbreds”).









All broadcast dates of “Bad Education” on Sky



Bad Education at the 09/26/2021 around 08:05 clock Hugh Jackman promotes his school district to the top as a corrupt district manager. When they track him down, he tries to cover up. Smart comedy based on real events. 2021-09-26T08: 05 2021-09-26T09: 55 https://www.netzwelt.de/news/179330-heute-neu-sky-hugh-jackman-geraet-bad-education-ins-schwitzen.html Sky Cinema premieres

This is how you receive Sky Cinema premieres in the live stream

The easiest way to receive Sky Cinema premieres as a live stream is to subscribe to one of the following online TV services. So you not only have a full stream, but also watch it legally. We advise against illegal or dodgy offers. On the one hand, you can make yourself liable to prosecution, on the other hand, viruses or malware are very often distributed on these streaming portals.

advertising

At Sky the cheapest in the “Extension: HD / UHD option” package. There you can access Bad Education in the stream.

NETZWELT may receive a commission from the dealer for links on this page. More info.

In our guide “Television over the Internet” we offer you a comprehensive overview of the best legal Internet TV providers in Germany. There you can also find out how the individual services performed in our test, which packages are free and who broadcasts which channels.

In the event that you don’t really enjoy watching comedies, we recommend taking a look at the Sky News overview. And if you don’t have a Sky subscription yet, you will find the best Sky offers of the month in our guide. We’ll also tell you which series start on other pay TV providers and on free TV.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection