Mila Kunis likes it without make-up

On the cover of American “Glamor”, Mila Kunis shows her best sides – with and without make-up

After Alicia Keys, 35, Mila Kunis, 32, has now declared war on the beauty craze. On the current cover of the American “Glamor” the actress shows herself from two sides: on the front, glamorously styled with make-up, on the back, Mila smiles again quite naturally, without make-up.

In addition to the beautiful face of the “Bad Moms” actress, her necklace is a real eye-catcher: The subtle chain is adorned with two small letters. An “M” for Mila and “W” for daughter Wyatt.

Alicia Keys only shows herself without make-up



Singer Alicia Keys recently explained in an essay how much she bothered that “women are persuaded to be thin, sexy, seductive and perfect.” That’s why the 35-year-old decided to renounce her make-up and appear completely without make-up.

Mila Kunis: No makeup? No problem!



While the soul singer claims to have taken some effort to present herself naturally, Mila Kunis was very relaxed about the no-make-up shoot. “I don’t wear make-up. I don’t wash my hair every day”, admitted the 32-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, openly. “I admire women who get up 30 or 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. It looks beautiful. I’m just not like that.”









The idea of ​​doing a shoot without any make-up was therefore very well received by her. “Well, it makes life a lot easier,” the actress said. An attitude that gives you courage.

Eggs and flowers Here you can meet the Kunis-Kutcher family strolling through the market



Women put too much pressure on themselves



The important message from Ashton Kutcher’s wife to all women: Relax! “Women put so much pressure on themselves”, Mila Kunis complains in the “Glamor” interview and sets a good example with her no-make-up cover.

The cover sends a great message



The two-page cover of the magazine, which shows both sides of the actress, is a great statement that has never been made before. One small drawback remains: The bare Mila was only printed on the back of the magazine. The message would of course be even clearer if its natural look had made it to the front.

Alicia Keys Beauty without makeup





