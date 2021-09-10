Mark Wahlberg ate 11,000 calories a day

07/16/2021 7:20 pm

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg had to feed himself a few pounds for his new film – he only had fun for an hour.

The popular actor put on 10 kilograms for his role in Stu and admits it was a “hard physical thing” as he had to eat huge meals even when he wasn’t hungry.

11,000 calories a day for two weeks

Mark Wahlberg said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “Unfortunately I had to eat 7,000 calories for two weeks and then another 11,000 calories for two weeks. And it was fun for about an hour. It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. When it comes to losing weight, you just have to persevere – you just don’t eat anything and do sports. And that, even if you are full, I have to have another meal after a meal. I ate every three hours. It wasn’t fun. ”It is also more difficult because he is older and his metabolism has slowed down.









At three in the morning, Mark Wahlberg’s feeding orgy began

The action star added, “Once your metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult. I tried to make this film for six years, we only had 30 days to make it, so I really wanted to make it. I was also crazy that I funded a large part of it myself. I knew the clock was ticking at my own expense, and when it does, things are done quickly. “

Mark’s personal chef, Lawrence Duran, recently revealed that the actor started eating at 3 a.m. (Bang)