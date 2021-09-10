Machine Gun Kelly was spotted with Megan Fox’s children

It’s actually pretty serious between Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 34. The singer and actress have been inseparable for almost a year – they have already proven this with a few couple photos and appearances side by side in public. Even Megans common children with ex Brian Austin Green (47) met the artist last October. Now the blended family was traveling together – and they were photographed.

Apparently the chemistry between the three kids and their future stepfather is right. Like paparazzi shots of Daily Mail hold on, was Machine Gun Kelly with his girlfriend and their offspring – Journey (4), Bodhi (7) and Noah (8) – last Saturday at Universal Studios Hollywood. The troupe made a pretty relaxed impression – as if it had become quite normal for the kids to go on excursions with the musician.

Repeatedly, reports suggest that the relationship between the stars is getting closer and closer. As opposed to an insider in January Hollywood Life unpacked, the two should even think about a future together. “MGK is the type of man your friends will definitely see by your side in the long term. They spend almost all of their time together”the source said.

