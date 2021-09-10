Lost film with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is the first sign of life in 3 years

Three years ago, City of Lies was supposed to come to the cinemas with the curse of Caribbean star Johnny Depp, but then the film was suddenly deleted from the cinema release calendar. A new trailer that you can watch above is now this first signs of life of the film, in which Depp was again in front of the camera for a true crime story after Black Mass. Together with Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, he investigates two major homicides in the 1990s.

The plot: What is the crime film with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker about?

City of Lies adapts a true story: The police investigation into the murder of famous rappers Tupac Shakur (September 1996) and The Notorious BIG (March 1997).

Russell Poole (Johnny Depp), Los Angeles Police Department Detective (LAPD), and journalist Jack Jackson (Forest Whitaker) set out to investigate the background of the murders conspiracy theories for many years tendrils. Not least, so the assumption of the two, because the LAPD itself shows little interest in the education.

The facts about City of Lies with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp

When will City of Lies be in the cinema or as a streaming premiere? City of Lies should first hit the cinemas in September 2018. Then the theatrical release was canceled without replacement after, among other things, a crew member of the film filed a lawsuit against Johnny Depp for allegedly beating him. The process is supposed to be loud Hollywood Reporter start this year.

Meanwhile, Saban Films is sticking to the revival of City of Lies. In the US, the film will open in cinemas on March 19th and as video-on-demand on April 9th. A German start is yet unknown.









Who is part of the cast of City of Lies: Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp slips into the role of the real police officer Russell Poole, while Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) mimes journalist Jack Jackson. The cast is rounded off by character actors such as Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead), Shea Wigham (Joker) and Rockmond Dunbar (Sons of Anarchy).

© Saban Films City of Lies

Who is City of Lies? Brad Furman (Der Mandant, The Infiltrator) directs City of Lies, Christian Contreras adapts the non-fiction book “LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG” by Randall Sullivan, making his feature film debut as a writer. (the template as an e-book on Amazon *)

City of Lies is for fans of: The Client, All Eyez on Me and Black Mass.



* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.