Saddam Haftar, the son of Khalifa Haftar, who serves as a colonel in the LNA, also wants to run for president in the December elections.

Like the Israeli portal now Debka reported, Saddam Haftar received a visit from a senior Israeli security officer in August this year. Haftar is said to have made an offer to his Israeli visitor. Debka: “If he makes it to the president, Libya would establish normal relations with Israel in exchange for the supply of weapons systems and intelligence.”

Egypt and the UAE are keen to get Israel to support Saddam Haftar, while the US allegedly did not know about this secret meeting.

During his visit to Cairo on August 11th, Father Khalifa Haftar met with US Ambassador Richard Norland to “discuss Israel’s integration into the pro-Haftar coalition”.

Israeli support for Saddam Haftar would be directed primarily against Turkey, whose agreements with the former ‘unity government’ under Sarradsch are directed against the interests of Israel, both militarily and economically – arbitrarily set maritime borders.









As much as the vast majority of the Libyan population would like the end of Turkish control over their financial sector and their military bases, they are unlikely to be enthusiastic about the prospect that Israel, instead of Turkey, could now have the military foot in the Libyan door.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi in Moscow

Debka also reports that at the same time as the talks between Israel and Saddam Haftar in Libya, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was received in Moscow by Russian President Putin. This seems entirely credible, as the Italian had already in December 2000 Corriere della Sera reports that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi flew from the Libyan city of Zinten to Russia for secret talks.

It is expected that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi will also apply for the office of president.

https://www.debka.com/libyan-presidential-contender-offers-israel-recognition-for-backing/

https://libyareview.com/6624/saif-al-islam-gaddafi-in-moscow-for-secret-talks-with-russians/