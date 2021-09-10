Lego DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler

Almost everyone knows Batman. And when you think of Batman, you think of the Batmobile in many cases. Those vehicles that support the knight of the night with all their rockets and armor in his gangster hunt. One of the Batmobile, which bears the name “Tumbler”, is not only extremely martial, but also made of Lego blocks. The new edition of the Lego kit, which was published in 2014, is now entering the second generation.





More precisely, the set number 76240 consists of 2,049 stones and two minifigures (Batman and Joker). Looking at the price of 229.99 euros, the stone price is 11.2 cents. The sales start is on November 2nd of this year and the recommended age is 18 plus.





The original hit theaters in 2005

The 1:10 vehicle is 45 centimeters long, 25 wide and 16 centimeters high. Its role model, the original tumbler, has a length of 4.57 meters, a width of 2.85 meters and a height of 1.57 meters, according to the data sheet that is also included with the set. The jet turbine delivers over 1,520 hp in the three films Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises (each with actor Christian Bale in the role of Batman). Acceleration from standstill to 100 km / h takes three seconds and the top speed is over 320 km / h.













opinion poll Much. It’s a lot of fun and I buy every model. Nothing. I only enjoy cars in their original condition.



read more

Conclusion

From Lego, Batman’s tumbler rolls into the children’s room. The chariot, which can be set up on a scale of approximately 1:10, is 45 centimeters long and impresses with its high recognition value.