Kylie Jenner – Wow, what a baby bodysuit! – People

Here are two pointed graces in one lace one-piece!

The bigger the ball, the hotter the outfit – this or similar could be the styling motto of America’s most famous family. On Thursday evening, Kylie Jenner showed up in the best Kardashian style in New York in a see-through body suit made of black lace. Her beautiful baby ball flashed underneath.

Since the 24-year-old entrepreneur announced her pregnancy with an emotional video on Instagram, she has finally been able to proudly present her new curves to the world:

On Thursday evening the youngest of the Kardashian clan was seen wearing a tight, black mesh body during Fashion Week in New York.





Look here, my ball! Kylie on Friday morning during a gallery tour in New YorkPhoto: action press



Emotional pregnancy video

For Kylie it is the second child after daughter Stormi (3) with rapper friend Travis Scott (30). On Instagram, she announced the good news with an emotional video, which gives very intimate insights into family life.









Kylie not only documents how she holds her positive pregnancy test in front of the camera, or how her Travis lovingly caresses her mini baby bump before they drive to the gynecologist with Stormi.

You can also see how mom and head of the family Kris Jenner receives the first ultrasound photos from grandchild Stormi and starts crying or how the little one is happy about her sibling. She hugs Mommy’s baby bump, babbles the word “baby” with great pleasure and is also allowed to go to the examinations.

At the time, Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy completely secret, only published a video on YouTube when her child was already born. This time she apparently wants to inaugurate the whole world in time.

Maybe because fans smelled the roast? For weeks it has been speculated whether Kylie is pregnant again. The answer couldn’t have looked nicer.

The Kardashian clan continues to grow with Kylie Jenner’s second baby: Kim Kardashian has four children with ex Kanye West, Kourtney three kids with ex Scott Disick, Khloé has a daughter with ex Tristan Thompson and Rob Kardashian has a girl with ex Blac Chyna.