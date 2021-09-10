Kate Winslet: Bodyshaming in its early days

The 45-year-old actress is one of the big stars in Hollywood. But at the beginning of her career, she had to struggle with criticism. Because, especially because of her body, she was repeatedly in the media. Now she openly told in an interview with The Guardian that there was a lot of talk about her body in her twenties, even though she was still looking for herself. The media had constantly estimated their weight, so Winslet: “It was cruel and so harrowing to read.” If she once commented on her appearance, she was perceived as brash: “But no, I was only defending myself,” continues Winslet. It was only with the birth of her daughter Mia in 2000 that she got a different body image. The Oscar winner believes there is a “shift” that is making the “younger generation” work on film sets these days without fear of sexual assault.







